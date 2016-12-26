Rockets at Mavericks: 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the AAC

Rockets at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Tuesday American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM; Univision 1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Rockets 22-9, Mavericks 9-21
About the Rockets: Entering Monday night’s home game against Phoenix, the Rockets had won 11 of their last 13 contests … James Harden is a serious contender to grab MVP honors this season. Harden is fifth in the NBA in scoring (27.4 ppg), first in assists (11.9 apg), and also averages 7.9 rpg … Eric Gordon is averaging 17.6 ppg and shooting 42.5 percent from 3-point range, and Ryan Anderson averages 13.9 ppg and 5.6 rpg and is shooting 41.1 percent from beyond the 3-point arc … The Rockets will likely shatter the league’s record for 3-point attempts in a season. They’re first in the league in 3-point attempts per game (39.3) and fifth in 3-point accuracy (37.8 percent) … Sitting third in the Western Conference behind Golden State and San Antonio, the Rockets rank second in the NBA in scoring at 112.9 ppg.
About the Mavericks: This is the final home game of the year for the Mavs … Defense has been the Mavs’ calling card this season. They’re currently fifth in the NBA in fewest points allowed at 99.6 ppg. To hammer home that point, in their last four wins going into Monday’s game in New Orleans, the Mavs held Denver (92), Sacramento (79), Portland (95) and the Los Angeles Clippers (88) to 95 points or less … But the Mavs know they must improve offensively, where they rank last in the league in scoring at 94.1 ppg … This is the final meeting of the season between the Mavs and Rockets, with Houston winning the previous three games. The Rockets prevailed over the Mavs, 106-98, Oct. 28 in Dallas, and also edged the Mavs, 93-92, Oct. 30 in Houston. Plus, on Dec. 10 in Houston, the Mavs lost to the Rockets, 109-87.
Dwain Price
