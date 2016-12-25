Mavericks look to continue road resurgence at New Orleans

Mavericks at Pelicans
7 p.m. Monday, Smoothie King Center, New Orleans
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 9-21; Pelicans 11-21
About the Mavericks: Dirk Nowitzki gave Dallas a huge lift Friday when he played for the first time in 15 games and scored 17 points during a 90-88 road win against the Los Angeles Clippers. Nowitzki, who is on a minutes’ restriction, played all 15 of his minutes in the first half. ... This is the finale of a four-game road trip before the Mavs host Houston on Tuesday. The Mavs are 2-1 on the trip and will be trying to win three consecutive games for the first time this season. ... Harrison Barnes, who leads Dallas with 20.6 points per game, hit a game-winning 10-footer with 4 seconds remaining against the Clippers. ... Wesley Matthews scored 12 of his 21 points in the fourth quarter as the Mavs beat New Orleans 91-81 on Nov. 27 in Dallas.
About the Pelicans: One of the NBA’s top MVP candidates, Anthony Davis is first in the league in blocks (2.73 bpg), second in scoring (29.7 ppg) and tied for seventh in rebounding (11.5 rpg). ... Davis scored 28 points, collected a career-high 22 rebounds and blocked four shots to pace the Pelicans to a 91-87 triumph over the Miami Heat on Friday. That’s the first time a player has had 28 (points), 22 (rebounds) and four (blocks) since 2004 when Shaquille O’Neal accomplished the feat. ... New Orleans has lost three of its past five games. ... The Pelicans’ minus-4.4 rebounding deficiency is second-worst in the league, trailing only the Mavs’ (minus-5.7). ... New Orleans ranks eighth in the NBA in assists with 22.9 per contest.
