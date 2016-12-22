Kings’ visit to Dallas brings along an old friend in the booth

Kings at Stars
7:30 p.m. Friday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Plus
Radio: KTCK/1310 AM and 96.7 FM
Records: Kings 17-13-3, 37 points; Stars 13-14-7, 33 pts.
About the Kings: Los Angeles is playing its sixth game of a nine-game road grind, something akin to San Antonio’s rodeo road trip in the NBA. They had lost their last two before bouncing back Thursday with a 4-0 win in Nashville. Jeff Carter had both goals in Tuesday’s 3-2 loss at Columbus and one more Thursday. In a unique homecoming, Ralph Strangis, the TV voice of the Dallas Stars for 25 years, will do play-by-play for Kings’ television, his third of a four-game guest spot with the team. He worked Tuesday and Thursday, will be in Dallas on Friday and finishes at Carolina on Jan. 26. He is one of four guests filling in for Kings’ play-by-play man Bob Miller, who is limiting his travel after quadruple bypass heart surgery in February.
About the Stars: With the Kings’ visit, Dallas ends a five-game homestand that so far has teeter-tottered between wins and losses. The game also is the last until Tuesday as the NHL goes dark for three days during the holiday weekend. Stars defenseman Stephen Johns and forward Antoine Roussel are both questionable.
Comments