Mavericks stay on the road with next stop against short-handed Clippers

Mavericks at Clippers
9:30 p.m. Friday, Staples Center, Los Angeles
TV: FSSW, NBA TV
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Sp)
Records: Mavericks 8-21; Clippers 21-8
About the Mavericks: While tied with Phoenix for the third-worst record in the NBA, the Mavs also are just three games in the loss column behind the Portland Trail Blazers for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot. ... The Mavs are 1-1 on this four-game road trip after winning 96-95 in Portland on Wednesday. The Mavericks led by as many as 25 points in the third quarter before eventually squeezing out a victory for just their second win in 15 road games. ... Their only other road win was against the Los Angeles Lakers 109-97 on Nov. 8. ... Guard J.J. Barea, playing his second game since missing nearly five weeks with a left calf strain, was available for just nine minutes against the Blazers before leaving with soreness in his left Achilles.
About the Clippers: Forward Blake Griffin will be sidelined 4-6 weeks after undergoing arthroscopic surgery on his right knee. Griffin averages a team-high 21.2 points and 8.8 rebounds per game. ... The Clippers, who hosted the San Antonio Spurs late Thursday, have won five of their past six games. ... On Nov. 23, the Clippers won in Dallas 124-104 as Austin Rivers came off the bench to score a team-high 22 points on 7 of 11 shots in 26 minutes. Rivers made 6 of 7 from 3-point range. ... With Griffin out, guard Chris Paul takes over the team scoring lead at 17.6 points. He also averages 9.7 assists and is second in the NBA with 2.28 steals per game ... Center DeAndre Jordan averages 11.8 points and is fourth in the NBA with 13 rebounds per game.
