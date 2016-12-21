Wings assistant to be inducted into the Indiana Basketball HOF

Dallas Wings assistant coach Bridget Pettis was named to the Indiana Basketball Hall of Fame, and will be honored next year at the 16th annual Women’s Awards Banquet on April 29.
Pettis will be one of 11 people inducted along with the 1987 Noblesville state championship team.
Pettis was a 1989 Indiana all star from East Chicago Central High School, where she averaged 17.6 points and 7.5 rebounds per game as a senior under Hall-of-Fame coach Bobbie DeKemper, leading them to an 18-2 record and the first two sectional championships in program history.
A two-year player at Central Arizona Junior College and two-year player at the University of Florida, Pettis graduated from Florida holding all the school’s 3-point field goal records and sixth-best career scoring average (15.2 ppg). Pettis was an all-SEC selection and helped the Gators to their first-ever NCAA Tournament berth.
The seventh-overall pick of the Phoenix Mercury in the inaugural WNBA Draft in 1997, she played eight seasons in the WNBA with Phoenix and the Indiana Fever, playing a franchise-record 154 consecutive games with Phoenix.
Others honored: Nikki (Anderson) Cerbone, Krissi Davis, Beth (Davis) Fagan, Charlie Hall, Donna (Lamping) Hoeing, Jennifer Jacoby, Patricia (Babcock) McGraw, Louise Owen, Julie (VonDielingen) Shelton, Renee Westmoreland, 1987 Noblesville state championship team, and Bob Bridge (Indiana Fever Silver Medal Award).
