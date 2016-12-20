J.J. Barea’s return from injury has given Mavericks a spark

Mavericks at Trail Blazers
9 p.m. Wednesday, Moda Center, Portland, Ore.
TV: FSSW, NBA TV
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 7-21; Trail Blazers 13-16
About the Mavericks: Dallas plays the second of a four-game road trip, which opened with Monday’s 117-107 loss at Denver. ... The Mavericks play at the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday and at New Orleans on Monday. ... J.J. Barea played his first game Monday since straining his left calf Nov. 16 at Boston. He finished with 11 points, three rebounds and four assists, and was 5 of 9 from the field in only 13 minutes. ... Deron Williams finished with 23 points and eight assists in 31 minutes.
About the Trail Blazers: Portland had high expectations after reaching the second round of the playoffs last season. So far, not so good. Entering Tuesday’s game at Sacramento, the Blazers allowed a whopping 267 points over their past two games including Saturday’s 135-90 loss to the Golden State Warriors. It’s the largest losing deficit of any team in the NBA this season. ... Point guard Damian Lillard called out his teammates after the loss to the Warriors, saying: “We have to play with some damn heart.”... Portland is sixth in the league in scoring at 109.4 points per game and 28th in points allowed at 113 ppg. ... Lillard leads the Blazers with 27.4 ppg and 5.9 assists per game.
