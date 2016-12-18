Mavericks start in Denver on 4-game road trip that takes them past Christmas

Mavericks at Nuggets
8 p.m. Monday, Pepsi Center, Denver
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 7-20, Nuggets 11-16
About the Mavericks: This is the second game of a back-to-back for Dallas, which has won three of its last six games. The game starts a four-game road trip that will be interrupted by Christmas. The Mavs play at Portland on Wednesday and at the Los Angeles Clippers on Friday before returning home briefly so they can leave again on Christmas to play in New Orleans on Dec. 26. ... Rookie Dorian Finney-Smith poured in a career-high 17 points on just nine shots to lead the Mavs to a 99-79 victory over Sacramento on Sunday. Veteran Devin Harris played his best game of the season Sunday, with a season-high 15 points and a season-high seven rebounds against the Kings.
About the Nuggets: Since losing at Dallas a week ago, 112-92, Denver has reeled off two straight victories, both on their home court. ... Denver beat Portland 132-120 on Thursday as Danilo Gallinari poured in 27 points. Kenneth Faried came off the bench to score 25 points, grab seven rebounds and block three shots as Denver prevailed over the New York Knicks 127-114 on Saturday. ... Wilson Chandler (17 points per game, 7.1 rebounds) and Gallinari (16.5 points) lead Denver in production. Emmanuel Mudiay, who played high school ball at Grace Prep Academy in Arlington and Prime Prep in Dallas, is averaging 13.1 points, 4.1 rebounds and 3.8 assists. ... The Nuggets are seventh in the NBA in scoring with 107.4 points a game.
