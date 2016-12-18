Mavericks avenge ‘embarrassing’ home loss to crown Kings

On Dec. 7, the Sacramento Kings walked into American Airlines Center and embarrassed the Dallas Mavericks by 31 points.
The Mavs returned the favor on Sunday on the same court. In a big way.
Buoyed by an all-around team performance, the Mavs rebounded from that 120-89 shellacking less than two weeks ago to prevail 99-79 before a sellout crowd of 19,504.
In summing this one up, guard Wesley Matthews acknowledged the Mavs’ mindset made a world of difference. They simply looked at the disastrous film against the Kings and didn’t like what they saw.
“The biggest thing is our demeanor has to be as such every night, whether we beat a team by 31 or lost to a team by 31 or lost at the buzzer or won at the buzzer, it doesn’t matter,” said Matthews, who scored 15 points. “The demeanor has to be the same.
“It has to be a toughness and a mentality that we are going to try to get this win by any means.”
That “by any means” necessary mantra certainly applied Sunday as the Mavs (7-20) were the aggressors, they played with an edge, and they let the Kings (10-17) know right away that things were going to be different this time around.
In a game where the Mavs never trailed, they outrebounded Sacramento 44-42 and won the rebounding battle for the first time since out-boarding Charlotte on Dec. 1.
Meanwhile, veteran Devin Harris and rookie Dorian Finney-Smith stepped up and were major contributors. Harris produced season highs in points (14) and rebounds (seven), and Finney-Smith scored a career- and team-high 17 points on 5-of-9 shots.
“It’s been slowing down, but now I’m just shooting the ball with confidence,” said Finney-Smith, who was 3-of-6 from 3-point range. “Tonight, they had the big man on me and coaches just told me to shoot it with confidence.
“A lot of people on the team said I still turned down a couple of 3. Six is a lot, a lot of 3s to take.”
With Harris still trying to get his legs back after off-season foot surgery, the Mavs pushed the tempo and kept the Kings off balance.
“I definitely feel like I’m moving better,” Harris said. “I’ve got my feet underneath me, but my wind is still not there.”
What was still there in the Mavs’ minds — in addition to the previous poor performance against the Kings — was Friday’s 103-100 heartbreaking loss in Utah. This time the Mavs wanted to make sure there was plenty of separation between them and the Kings so the game wouldn’t be decided by a last-second shot, as it was against the Jazz.
“We really needed the win today, especially the way we lost the last game,” Harris said. “We wanted to come out and give a better effort and don’t leave anything to chance.”
Coach Rick Carlisle applauded the effort by Harris, who played 20 minutes while still under a minutes restriction.
“He had some very big plays, late shot clock,” Carlisle said. “That four-point play (with 2:33 left in the third quarter that put Dallas up 76-56) was one of the biggest plays of the game.”
While turning up the juice and keeping every King not name DeMarcus Cousins in check, the Mavs led 28-21 after the first quarter, 55-44 at the half and 76-58 after three quarters. The 14 points Sacramento tallied in the third quarter were the fewest the Mavs have allowed in a third quarter this season.
For the Mavs, revenge was indeed sweet.
“They’re coming out on our home floor and embarrassing us the way they did,” Harris said. “We just wanted to come out and play hard and stay aggressive the whole game.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Sacramento
21
23
14
21
—
79
Dallas
28
27
21
23
—
99
Sac
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Cousins
34:51
12-24
7-10
6
3
33
Koufos
22:35
3-3
0-0
9
4
6
Collison
24:48
1-8
0-1
1
1
2
McLemore
26:41
2-5
0-0
4
5
5
Temple
36:25
1-10
2-2
5
3
5
Lawson
28:42
4-9
0-0
2
1
10
M.Barnes
24:32
3-7
0-0
3
3
7
Tolliver
22:35
2-6
2-2
7
1
7
Cauley-Stein
14:29
2-4
0-2
6
0
4
Richardson
2:11
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Labissiere
2:11
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
30-76
11-17
43
21
79
Percentages: FG .395, FT .647. 3-Point Goals: 8-31, .258 (Lawson 2-4, Cousins 2-6, McLemore 1-2, M.Barnes 1-4, Tolliver 1-4, Temple 1-8, Collison 0-3). Team Rebounds: 8. Team Turnovers: 15 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Tolliver 2, Cousins, Temple). Turnovers: 15 (Koufos 3, Temple 3, Cousins 2, Lawson 2, McLemore 2, Cauley-Stein, Labissiere, Tolliver). Steals: 7 (Koufos 2, Temple 2, Lawson, M.Barnes, McLemore).
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
H.Barnes
29:32
5-15
4-6
9
0
15
Finney-Smith
29:00
5-9
4-4
2
2
17
Mejri
23:15
0-0
0-0
7
1
0
Matthews
34:32
6-13
0-0
2
3
15
Williams
32:54
5-10
4-4
2
2
15
Curry
28:43
5-10
0-0
5
0
13
Powell
20:01
3-4
2-2
6
0
8
Harris
20:00
5-10
2-2
7
0
14
Hammons
15:52
0-4
0-2
3
4
0
Anderson
2:11
0-1
2-2
1
0
2
Gibson
2:11
0-0
0-0
0
1
0
Brussino
1:49
0-1
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240:00
34-77
18-22
44
13
99
Percentages: FG .442, FT .818. 3-Point Goals: 13-33, .394 (Curry 3-6, Finney-Smith 3-6, Matthews 3-8, Harris 2-5, H.Barnes 1-2, Williams 1-4, Brussino 0-1, Hammons 0-1). Team Rebounds: 5. Team Turnovers: 11 (0 PTS). Blocked Shots: 6 (Mejri 3, Hammons 2, H.Barnes). Turnovers: 11 (Finney-Smith 3, Curry 2, Harris 2, Matthews 2, Williams 2). Steals: 10 (H.Barnes 3, Curry 2, Anderson, Finney-Smith, Harris, Matthews, Powell). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 6:25 second; team, 6:25 second; Defensive three second, 8:05 third; team, 8:05 third. Officials—Rodney Mott, Tom Washington, Gediminas Petraitis
Mavericks at Nuggets
8 p.m. Monday, FSSW
