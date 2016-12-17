Hood’s last-second 3-pointer ruins furious Mavs’ rally in Utah

Rodney Hood pulled up for a 3-pointer in transition with 0.8 seconds left that gave the Utah Jazz a 103-100 win over Dallas after a furious rally by the Mavericks in the fourth quarter Friday night.
Dallas used a 9-0 run late in the fourth to tie the score at 100 before Hood grabbed the rebound of Deron Williams’ miss and pushed the ball up the floor. He drained a 26-footer from the left side to send Utah to its 10th victory in 12 games.
The Mavericks had one more chance to tie it again, but an inbounds pass deflected off Harrison Barnes’ hands and time expired.
Rudy Gobert posted his sixth straight double-double with 16 points and 10 rebounds, tying Karl-Anthony Towns for the longest active streak in the NBA. Hood finished with 15 points.
Barnes led the Mavericks with 21 points, and Williams added 18 points and seven assists against his former team.
The normally stout Utah defense wasn’t at its best and allowed Dallas to come back from a 15-point deficit, but the Jazz shot 56.9 percent from the field and held on.
TIP-INS
Mavericks: Williams was still booed lustily even though he hasn’t played for Utah since 2011. … Andrew Bogut missed his sixth consecutive game with a right knee injury.
Jazz: Gordon Hayward passed Ricky Green for 10th on the team’s scoring list. Hayward has 6,925 points. … Derrick Favors played 13 minutes in his second game back from a knee injury.
HILL UPDATE
Jazz point guard George Hill missed his eighth consecutive game with a sprained big left toe, but coach Quin Snyder said Hill is walking, shooting off his toes and doing toe raises.
“Frankly, he hasn’t been able to do (that),” Snyder said. “I feel like he’s turned a corner, being able to do a little bit more.
“Now the biggest thing, too, is once he’s able to start doing things more aggressively and moving, he’s going to have to start and stop. It’s different than when he was coming back from his thumb. His feet, your lower body, and particularly your big toe, I don’t know when you’re not using it.”
RETURN ON INVESTMENT
Barnes entered averaging career highs in points (20.4) and rebounds (5.6). Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle said he expected Barnes to have a big year when the team signed him during the offseason.
“He’s taken quantum leaps in the first two months of the season,” Carlisle said. “When you’re third, fourth, fifth option, you’re a guy that’s living off other great players. He needed to develop a foundation of footwork and a means to create based on his skill set and situations on the court.
“He’s done a terrific job of scoring and now he’s learning how to make plays, penetrate, find guys – those kinds of things which are essential to a guy being one of those guys.”
UP NEXT
Mavericks: Dallas hosts the Sacramento Kings on Sunday before beginning a four-game road trip.
Jazz: Utah is on the road Sunday to face a Memphis Grizzlies team that got Mike Conley back from injury Friday.
Dallas
29
29
19
23
—
100
Utah
33
31
26
13
—
103
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
37:00
10-22
0-0
3
2
21
Finney-Smith
24:05
1-2
0-0
2
2
3
Mejri
21:13
3-3
1-1
5
5
7
Matthews
33:08
4-11
2-2
3
3
13
Williams
34:43
6-11
5-5
0
1
18
Curry
27:46
5-11
0-1
5
1
13
Powell
23:40
3-9
4-5
4
0
10
Harris
17:47
0-1
2-2
1
3
2
Anderson
17:31
2-6
4-5
3
4
10
Hammons
3:07
1-1
0-0
1
3
3
Totals
240
35-77
18-21
27
24
100
Percentages: FG .455, FT .857. 3-Point Goals: 12-28, .429 (Curry 3-5, Matthews 3-7, Anderson 2-4, Hammons 1-1, Finney-Smith 1-2, Barnes 1-3, Williams 1-4, Powell 0-2). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 6 (11 PTS). Blocked Shots: 0. Turnovers: 6 (Matthews 3, Barnes, Hammons, Williams). Steals: 9 (Matthews 3, Barnes 2, Harris 2, Williams 2). Technical Fouls: Anderson, 9:11 second; Mejri, 8:12 second.
Utah
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Hayward
35:10
4-11
2-3
9
3
13
Diaw
17:46
2-2
0-0
2
3
4
Gobert
34:30
4-7
8-10
10
3
16
Exum
18:48
4-6
2-2
1
4
11
Hood
30:47
6-11
1-2
3
2
15
Mack
28:51
4-7
3-4
3
0
11
Johnson
21:16
3-7
2-2
5
1
8
Ingles
21:14
2-3
0-0
2
4
5
Lyles
18:08
6-8
0-0
4
1
13
Favors
13:30
2-3
3-4
2
2
7
Totals
240
37-65
21-27
41
23
103
Percentages: FG .569, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 8-22, .364 (Hayward 3-6, Hood 2-5, Ingles 1-2, Lyles 1-2, Exum 1-3, Johnson 0-2, Mack 0-2). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 16 (25 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Favors, Gobert, Lyles). Turnovers: 16 (Hayward 7, Hood 3, Gobert 2, Ingles 2, Favors, Mack). Steals: 4 (Hood 2, Gobert, Mack). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 8:23 first; team, 8:23 first; Defensive three second, 4:46 first; team, 4:46 firstifnnull Lyles, 9:11 second. ; Lyles, 9:11 second. Att.—18,721 (19,911). T—2:30.
