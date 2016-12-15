Heavy road stretch will test Dallas Mavericks’ resolve

Mavericks at Jazz
9:30 p.m. Friday, Vivint Smart Home Arena, Salt Lake City
TV: FSSW, ESPN
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; Univision/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 6-19; Jazz 16-10
About the Mavericks: This is the start of a grueling period in which the Mavericks play seven on their next nine games on the road. The only home games during that period is Sunday against Sacramento and Dec. 27 against Houston. ... The Mavericks are 1-11 on the road this season. The lone win was a 109-97 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8. ... Harrison Barnes leads the Mavericks with 20.4 points per game and 5.6 rebounds per game in 36.8 minutes per game. He is shooting 46.5 percent from the field, which is the highest among all Mavericks who have started at least 17 games. ... Wesley Matthews, who played his rookie season — the 2009-10 campaign — with the Jazz, is coming off a season-low 4 points during Wednesday’s 95-85 loss to the Detroit Pistons.
About the Jazz: Utah carved out a 97-81 victory at home over the Mavericks on Nov. 2 behind 25 points from George Hill. The Mavericks scored 33 points in the first half of that game. ... The Jazz have won nine of their past 11 games. The lone losses were at home to Miami (111-110) on Dec. 1 and at Golden State (106-99) on Dec. 8. ... The Jazz enter Friday’s game after Wednesday’s 109-89 triumph over the Oklahoma City as Rodney Hood led the way with 25 points. ... A major factor in the success of the Jazz is center Rudy Gobert, who averages a career-high 11.8 ppg. Gobert also leads the NBA in field goal shooting (68.2 percent), is second in blocks (2.77 blocks per game) and is sixth in rebounds (11.7 pg). ... Gordon Hayward averages a team-high 22.9 ppg.
Comments