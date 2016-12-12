Mavericks enjoy rare blowout at expense of Denver Nuggets 112-92

That was some kind of an offensive explosion by the Dallas Mavericks on Monday night.
Showing once again that they still have plenty of life left in them despite their poor start, the Mavs blew out the Denver Nuggets 112-92 before a sellout crowd of 19,425 at American Airlines Center.
And it wasn’t even that close.
The Mavs (6-18) shot a season-high 58.4 percent from the field, led from wire-to-wire and won for the third time in their last six games.
It was a dominant performance by the Mavs, who have been riddled with injuries all season but are only five games behind Portland (12-13) in the loss column for the eighth and final Western Conference playoff spot.
The Mavs led by 22 points, 65-43, at intermission. It was their highest scoring half of the season and represented more points than the Mavs scored during their 80-64 home loss to the Memphis Grizzlies on Nov. 18.
With Wesley Matthews (25 points), Harrison Barnes (18 points) and Deron Williams (17 points and eight assists) firing in jumper after jumper, the Mavs led 82-54 late in the third quarter. They also led by a whopping 92-67 after the third quarter.
92.7 Points per game the Mavericks were averaging, last in the NBA, going into Monday night’s game. The Mavs scored 92 points Monday night in three quarters.
To put that in perspective, the Mavs entered Monday’s game dead last in the league in scoring at 92.7 points per game. The 92 points the Mavs tallied entering the fourth quarter matched or exceeded the amount of points they had in 14 previous games.
Playing with so much confidence and very energized, the Mavs’ starters outscored their counterparts from Denver 80-37.
Overall, it was a special night for the Mavs. Monday’s game was their Seats For Soldiers Night, on which they invited some 125 military men and women from San Antonio to the game. They all sat in courtside seats, which the season ticket holders gave up for one game. The soldiers’ presence gave the Mavs a lift.
The energy that was there from the jump was terrific.
Mavs guard Justin Anderson, on the military personnel in attendance on the front row on Seats for Soldiers Night.
“The energy that was there from the jump was terrific,” said Mavs guard Justin Anderson, who had 11 points and six rebounds. “The white shirts [they wore] coming all the way around the court, and they were encouraging us the whole night.
“We were giving them high fives during the game and they were really excited to see some basketball.”
And the soldiers saw the Mavs at their optimum best.
Rookie Dorian Finney-Smith continued to progress as he pitched in with yet another solid performance while finishing with season highs in points (13) and rebounds (nine), and added a pair of steals.
3 Blocks in the first four minutes of the game for Mavericks center Salah Mejri. He finished with a season-high four.
And center Salah Mejri got things off to a rousing start by blocking three of his season-high four shots less than four minutes into the game. That set an aggressive tempo that lasted throughout the game for the Mavs.
“I thought he got us off to a very good start,” coach Rick Carlisle said of Mejri. “It really helped because it got the crowd into it and it got the soldiers into it.
“The energy was good, our team energy was good. We defended well, but the blocks were big because those are easy baskets that they score early and maybe that changes the game a lot.”
Denver
19
24
24
25
—
92
Dallas
27
38
27
20
—
112
Denver
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Arthur
4:30
1-1
0-0
1
1
2
Barton
32:48
2-12
0-0
3
0
5
Gallinari
28:02
3-10
4-4
8
0
12
Nurkic
18:22
2-6
0-0
6
1
4
Mudiay
30:38
6-12
2-4
2
1
17
Murray
28:24
7-14
0-1
6
0
15
Jokic
26:28
10-12
7-7
11
1
27
Chandler
23:00
1-3
0-0
1
3
2
Hernangomez
18:59
1-3
2-2
3
3
4
Nelson
17:22
1-8
0-0
1
4
2
Faried
7:36
1-2
0-0
0
1
2
Gee
3:51
0-0
0-0
1
0
0
Totals
240
35-83
15-18
43
15
92
Percentages: FG .422, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 7-25, .280 (Mudiay 3-5, Gallinari 2-5, Barton 1-3, Murray 1-5, Chandler 0-1, Hernangomez 0-2, Nelson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 16 (27 PTS). Blocked Shots: 3 (Hernangomez, Jokic, Mudiay). Turnovers: 16 (Mudiay 4, Nurkic 3, Arthur 2, Barton 2, Chandler, Gallinari, Jokic, Murray, Nelson). Steals: 6 (Arthur, Barton, Hernangomez, Mudiay, Murray, Nurkic).
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
32:16
6-11
6-7
3
0
18
Finney-Smith
32:12
5-9
0-0
9
3
13
Mejri
22:09
3-3
1-2
8
2
7
Matthews
32:26
10-14
0-0
4
1
25
Williams
31:58
7-16
2-2
2
2
17
Anderson
23:40
5-10
1-1
6
1
11
Powell
22:22
4-5
0-0
1
1
8
Curry
16:23
4-7
0-0
0
3
10
D.Harris
15:51
0-0
0-0
1
1
0
Brussino
3:45
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Hammons
3:29
1-2
0-0
0
1
3
Gibson
3:29
0-0
0-0
0
0
0
Totals
240
45-77
10-12
34
15
112
Percentages: FG .584, FT .833. 3-Point Goals: 12-26, .462 (Matthews 5-7, Finney-Smith 3-5, Curry 2-3, Hammons 1-1, Williams 1-6, Anderson 0-4). Team Rebounds: 2. Team Turnovers: 9 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 7 (Mejri 4, Finney-Smith 2, Anderson). Turnovers: 9 (Barnes 2, Anderson, Curry, D.Harris, Finney-Smith, Mejri, Powell, Williams). Steals: 9 (Finney-Smith 2, Matthews 2, Williams 2, Barnes, Curry, Mejri). Att.—19,425 (19,200). T—2:07.
Mavericks vs. Pistons
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, FSSW
