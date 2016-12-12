Expanded NBA officiating crew appeals to Mavericks coach

Mavericks coach Rick Carlisle is on board if the NBA ever decides to go to a four- or five-man refereeing crew.
“It’s needed for a couple of reasons,” Carlisle said. “The referees on the perimeter have to watch hand-checking and other things, and there’s no way they can get all the travels.
“The traveling in this league has been hard to get a handle on for decades. There are too many other things for officials to watch, and I know that that’s one reason that they’re looking at it.”
The NBA announced Monday that it will experiment with a four- or five-man refereeing crew in the NBA Development League starting Dec. 26.
Players and coaches will adjust. It’s important to get the calls right.
“I don’t see a downside to it, but we’ll see,” said owner Mark Cuban, who has had more than his share of battles with officiating. “It’s always been more about management than anything else, so it really depends on how they deal with it.”
Carlisle, who is on the NBA’s Competition Committee, doesn’t think an extra pair of eyes — or four extra eyes — will lead to the refs making more calls and slowing down the game.
“Players and coaches will adjust,” Carlisle said. “It’s important to get the calls right.
“If traveling starts being called more vigilantly, then coaches will do more work on establishing pivot foot. Players will adjust.”
Carlisle said the coaches and players adjusted when the NBA went from a two-man crew to three-man refereeing crew in the 1988-89 season, which was his last as a player.
... I still don’t understand how we haven’t been able to find young refs who are the LeBron James of officiating.
Mavericks owner Mark Cuban
And where will these additional referees come from?
“There’s more than a million refs out there,” Cuban said. “If we can find 18-year-olds in countries we’ve never heard of — playing with soccer balls — and they can play in the NBA, I still don’t understand how we haven’t been able to find young refs who are the LeBron James of officiating.
“They’re out there somewhere. We just don’t do much recruiting.”
Carlisle also said that 3-second calls in the lane must be enforced more often.
“There’s such so much more surveillance of our game now that — I don’t like the word surveillance,” Carlisle said. “But multiple replay angles, and when things are missed that should have been called and you’ve got a slow motion replay, that’s not good.
“The important thing is to get the calls right and then players, coaches will adjust and the game will become healthier.”
Wake-up call
Cuban doesn’t understand why Dallas Cowboys fans are in an uproar about the team’s 10-7 loss to the New York Giants on Sunday.
“It’s not a meltdown,” Cuban said. “It’s one loss. Hopefully they’ll have six or seven more games to go [and win the Super Bowl].”
Cuban said no team should be expected to be on its game every game.
“You can’t play great every game,” he said. “That’s supposed to be a wake-up call, right.
“Remind you that you’re human.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
