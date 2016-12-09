Mavericks respond to team meeting by stunning Pacers 111-103

If this keeps up, perhaps the Dallas Mavericks may need to consider having more postgame team meetings.
One game after losing by 31 points at home to the Sacramento Kings, the Mavs looked very polished in defeating the Indiana Pacers 111-103 on Friday night at American Airlines Center before a sellout crowd of 19,486.
The Mavs conducted an impromptu team meeting after the embarrassing loss to the Kings. Whatever was said in that meeting apparently got translated onto the court against the Pacers in a big way.
“Guys have pride,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “You get blasted by 31 at home, we came back with a great effort.
“We did everything you need to do to beat a quality team like Indiana. We had a nine-turnover game.’’
Cutting their turnovers down from the season-high 23 against the Kings to the nine they had against the Pacers was critical to Friday’s success.
... We showed how these guys overplay things and that we needed to operate in space and we needed to screen well.
“We had a hard practice yesterday, we worked on screening, we worked on playing against pressure,” Carlisle said. “The meeting today before the game, we talked a lot about it, we showed how these guys overplay things and that we needed to operate in space and we needed to screen well.”
With both teams jockeying for position, the Mavs went on a 22-4 scoring spree bridging the second and third quarters to go from being down eight points to assuming a 64-54 lead.
Wesley Matthews (a season-high-tying 26 points), Harrison Barnes (25 points) and Deron Williams (16 points, six assists) were the heavy lifters for the Mavs. But they also received some masterful assistance from Dwight Powell (14 points, five boards, 21 minutes) and Dorian Finney-Smith (12 points, eight rebounds).
In winning for just the third time in their last 15 games, the Mavs shot 48.8 percent from the field, converted 15 of 32 shots from 3-point range and racked up their highest-scoring regulation game of the season. In fact, the only time the Mavs scored more points than they did Friday was opening night in a 130-121 overtime loss at Indiana.
The Mavs (5-17) will take their latest brush with victory into a 7 p.m. game Saturday in Houston against the Rockets.
A 3-pointer by Barnes, a pick-and-roll bucket by Salah Mejri, and 3-pointers by Williams and Matthews air-lifted the Mavs out front 101-88 with seven minutes left.
9 Turnovers by the Mavericks, after turning the ball over 23 times in a blowout loss to Sacramento
The Mavs also got down and dirty on the defensive end, holding Paul George to just seven second-half points on 2-of-7 shooting. Also, former Mavs guard Monta Ellis didn’t score at all and missed all five of his field goal while playing 22 minutes.
“Be discipline,” said Finney-Smith, referring to his defensive work on George. “I try to learn their tendencies before I play them, follow the scouting report and do what I do.”
Finney-Smith, who made 5 of 8 shots, also expounded on his offensive game.
“I’ve been working on it,’’ he said, “I put in the work, so I deserve to go out there and shoot it with confidence, and that’s what I been doing.”
We caught them at a good time ... But we were ready go to tonight, which was great to see.
As the Mavs were celebrating Star Wars Night on Friday, the force was definitely with them against the Pacers.
“We caught them at a good time,” Carlisle said. “They’re at the end of a [12-day road] trip.
“They’ve been out for a long time, they’re coming off a win [Wednesday night in Phoenix]. But we were ready go to tonight, which was great to see.”
Dwain Price: 817-390-7760, @dwainprice
Indiana
27
25
25
26
—
103
Dallas
25
29
31
26
—
111
Indiana
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
George
39:57
8-16
3-3
7
5
22
Turner
31:09
4-9
10-10
6
2
18
T.Young
19:34
2-5
0-0
4
0
5
Ellis
22:13
0-5
0-0
2
3
0
Teague
31:05
3-7
4-5
3
0
10
Miles
28:26
6-9
0-0
4
2
18
Stuckey
27:29
2-3
4-4
5
2
9
Jefferson
16:51
4-9
2-2
3
2
10
Brooks
15:13
1-3
2-2
3
2
5
Robinson
8:03
2-3
0-0
1
0
6
Totals
240
32-69
25-26
38
18
103
Percentages: FG .464, FT .962. 3-Point Goals: 14-25, .560 (Miles 6-9, George 3-4, Robinson 2-3, Brooks 1-2, Stuckey 1-2, T.Young 1-2, Turner 0-1, Ellis 0-2). Team Rebounds: 6. Team Turnovers: 13 (12 PTS). Blocked Shots: 4 (Jefferson, Robinson, T.Young, Turner). Turnovers: 13 (George 3, Jefferson 2, T.Young 2, Teague 2, Turner 2, Ellis, Stuckey). Steals: 5 (George 2, Miles 2, Teague). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 10:01 first; team, 10:01 first; Brooks, 1:27 third; coach Nate McMillan, 7:00 fourth. ifnnull;
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
36:15
10-17
2-4
8
2
25
Finney-Smith
32:53
5-8
0-0
8
3
12
Mejri
26:56
3-4
0-0
5
0
6
Matthews
36:21
8-16
5-8
4
2
26
Williams
33:23
5-13
3-3
1
4
16
Curry
24:41
2-8
0-1
0
1
4
Powell
21:04
3-6
8-8
5
5
14
Harris
16:48
2-5
0-0
0
1
5
Brussino
11:39
1-3
0-0
3
1
3
Totals
240
39-80
18-24
34
19
111
Percentages: FG .488, FT .750. 3-Point Goals: 15-32, .469 (Matthews 5-10, Barnes 3-3, Williams 3-6, Finney-Smith 2-4, Brussino 1-2, Harris 1-3, Powell 0-1, Curry 0-3). Team Rebounds: 7. Team Turnovers: 8 (10 PTS). Blocked Shots: 1 (Mejri). Turnovers: 8 (Curry 2, Brussino, Finney-Smith, Harris, Matthews, Powell, Williams). Steals: 8 (Mejri 4, Curry, Harris, Matthews, Williams). Att.—19,486 (19,200). T—2:12.
Mavericks at Rockets
7 p.m. Saturday, FSSW
