Mavericks will have hands full with MVP-caliber Harden, potent Rockets

Mavericks at Rockets
7 p.m. Saturday, Toyota Center, Houston
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; ESPN/1540 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 5-17, Rockets 16-7
About the Mavericks: After stunning Indiana 111-103 on Friday, Dallas will try to win the second game of a back-to-back for the first time in four tries this season. ... The Mavs will return home after Saturday’s game and host the Denver Nuggets on Monday. ... Entering Friday, Harrison Barnes led the Mavs in scoring, averaging 20.4 points a game. His season low of 10 points came during a 93-92 loss in Houston on Oct. 30. ... The Mavs entered play Friday night with the worst record in the NBA. ... Dallas was averaging an NBA-low 92.1 points a game and were allowing 100.4 points. The Mavs also were 29th in the league in assists (18.8 per game) and 29th in blocked shots (3.7 per game
About the Rockets: Houston guard James Harden is playing at an MVP pace. Before scoring 21 points in a 102-99 win over Oklahoma City on Friday, he was averaging 28.5 points, 7.5 rebounds, 11.4 assists and 1.5 steals,. Harden, second in the NBA in triple-doubles with four, was leading the league in assists and fourth in scoring. ... Other top Rockets include Eric Gordon (17 points a game), Ryan Anderson (12.9 points, 5.5 rebounds), Trevor Ariza (12.6 points, 5 rebounds) and Clint Capela (12 points, 8.5 rebounds, 1.86 blocks). ... The Rockets are 2-0 against Dallas, including a 93-92 loss in Houston 93-92 on Oct. 30.
Dwain Price
