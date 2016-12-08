Mavericks look to close homestand on winning note against Pacers

Pacers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Friday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, ESPN/1540 AM (Spanish)
Records: Pacers 11-11; Mavericks 4-17
About the Pacers: Behind Euless Trinity High School graduate Myles Turner, the Pacers outlasted the Mavericks on opening day in Indiana, winning 130-121 in overtime. Turner finished that game with 30 points, a career-high tying 16 rebounds and four blocks, and was 13-of-19 from the field. ... The Pacers have won four of their past six games. That includes Wednesday’s 109-94 victory at Phoenix when Paul George collected 25 points, 13 rebounds and three steals. ... The Pacers recently beat the LA Clippers twice in an eight-day span. Indiana won at home over the Clippers 91-70 on Nov. 27, and beat them in LA 111-102 on Sunday.
About the Mavericks: Dallas hopes an impromptu team meeting after Wednesday’s 120-89 loss to the Sacramento Kings will translate into a victory against the Pacers. ... With losses in 12 of their past 14 games, the Mavericks have the second-worst record in the NBA and the worst in the Western Conference. ... This is the finale of a four-game homestand. The Mavericks are 1-2 on the homestand, which opened with a win over Chicago but followed with losses against Charlotte and Sacramento. ... After Friday’s game, the Mavericks fly to Houston to play the Rockets on Saturday. The Mavericks are 1-2 on the front end of a back-to-back.
