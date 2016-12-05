Mavericks dominated on boards in loss to Hornets

For a moment it appeared as though the Dallas Mavericks were going to pull out back-to-back wins for just the second time this season.
But after leading the Charlotte Hornets by 11 points early in the third quarter, the Mavs faltered down the stretch and dropped a 109-101 decision before a Monday night sellout crowd of 19,228 at American Airlines Center.
Six Hornets scored 11 or more points and Charlotte (12-9) destroyed the Mavs on the boards 55-35. The loss dropped the Mavs to 4-16 and evened their record on this four-game homestand at 1-1.
Unfortunately, the news got even worse for the snake-bitten Mavs as center Andrew Bogut hobbled off the court late in the first quarter with an injured right knee and did not return. Bogut’s injury adds to a list of the walking wounded that includes Dirk Nowitzki (right Achilles strain), J.J. Barea (left calf strain) and Seth Curry (right knee strain), who all missed Monday’s game.
“The thing that’s most disappointing is the rebounding numbers,” coach Rick Carlisle said. “After really going toe-to-toe with Chicago (this past Saturday) and playing even on the boards, we got wiped out tonight by 20, which shouldn’t happen.
“That points to effort, which I don’t like to say about this team, and I got to look at it (on film). That’s not good.”
Carlisle refused to give his team a pass even considering that Bogut is their leading rebounder.
“That’s 20 extra possessions that they get and you don’t get,” he said. “If you factor in a possible three-to-five point swing on each one of those, it’s a huge difference. We just got to do better, and I know we can.”
Charlotte kept making key baskets down the stretch while the Mavs suddenly couldn’t locate the basket.
“It’s a make or miss league,” owner Mark Cuban said. “When shots are going in our defense is a lot better than it’s been in a long time.
“We know how to defend and we realize playing hard and defending is important to us winning. And when we’re making shots we can win.”
The teams were tied at 23-all after the first period, and a layup by Deron Williams with 0.7 seconds remaining in the second quarter provided the Mavs with a 50-48 lead at the half.
The Mavs then built their lead to as much as 65-54 after a floater in the lane by Dwight Powell less than five minutes into the third quarter. But the Hornets came roaring back on the strength of Marco Belinelli, who drilled a 3-pointer late in the third quarter to get Charlotte within 78-75 of the Mavs.
It was the first 3-pointer of the game for the Hornets, who misfired on their first 14 attempts.
Harrison Barnes led the Mavs with 29 points, Wesley Matthews scored 16, and Deron Williams registered his first double-double of the season with 15 points and 13 assists.
Kemba Walker led Charlotte with 19 points and Belinelli scored 16 points.
Charlotte
23
25
27
34
—
109
Dallas
23
27
28
23
—
101
Charlotte
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Kidd-Gilchrist
27:46
5-11
1-1
12
3
11
Kaminsky
22:39
3-7
0-0
3
0
6
Zeller
23:45
5-5
2-2
2
4
12
Batum
37:04
5-14
4-4
15
3
14
Walker
34:46
8-15
3-4
3
1
19
Belinelli
29:57
5-9
4-5
6
1
16
Hibbert
21:33
2-3
2-2
6
3
6
Lamb
21:00
5-10
3-3
5
2
14
Sessions
13:14
0-1
7-7
1
2
7
Hawes
8:16
2-4
0-0
2
0
4
Totals
240:00
40-79
26-28
55
19
109
Percentages: FG .506, FT .929. 3-Point Goals: 3-18, .167 (Belinelli 2-4, Lamb 1-3, Kaminsky 0-1, Hawes 0-2, Walker 0-2, Batum 0-6). Team Rebounds: 4. Team Turnovers: 12 (14 PTS). Blocked Shots: 5 (Hibbert, Kidd-Gilchrist, Lamb, Walker, Zeller). Turnovers: 12 (Belinelli 3, Zeller 3, Batum 2, Walker 2, Lamb, Sessions). Steals: 2 (Walker 2). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 2:42 second; team, 2:42 second.
Dallas
Min
FG-A
FT-A
R
F
Pt
Barnes
38:15
10-21
7-7
7
4
29
Finney-Smith
25:47
0-5
1-2
2
1
1
Bogut
10:40
0-1
0-0
6
1
0
Matthews
34:55
5-13
2-2
5
2
16
D.Williams
37:19
6-18
1-1
1
2
15
Powell
31:54
7-11
1-3
7
2
15
Harris
18:28
2-4
2-2
3
2
7
Gibson
18:02
5-9
0-1
2
2
13
Anderson
16:47
2-7
0-0
1
1
5
Mejri
7:53
0-0
0-0
1
2
0
Totals
240:00
37-89
14-18
35
19
101
Percentages: FG .416, FT .778. 3-Point Goals: 13-36, .361 (Matthews 4-9, Gibson 3-4, Barnes 2-4, D.Williams 2-8, Harris 1-3, Anderson 1-4, Finney-Smith 0-4). Team Rebounds: 3. Team Turnovers: 7 (8 PTS). Blocked Shots: 2 (Bogut, Powell). Turnovers: 7 (D.Williams 2, Mejri 2, Anderson, Gibson, Harris). Steals: 4 (Harris 2, Anderson, Barnes). Technical Fouls: Defensive three second, 6:20 first; Finney-Smith, 6:20 first; coach Rick Carlisle, 4:26 fourth. Att.—19,228 (19,200). T—2:17. Officials—Derrick Collins, Sean Corbin, Derrick Stafford
