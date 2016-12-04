Mavericks look build on momentum in home clash with Hornets

Hornets at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Monday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Hornets 11-9; Mavericks 4-15
About the Hornets: Charlotte has lost two of its past three, with the lone victory coming Thursday in a 97-87 triumph over the Mavericks in Charlotte. Kemba Walker tallied 18 points in that one and the bench racked up 46. ... The Hornets blew a 10-point lead in the fourth quarter Saturday in a 125-120 overtime loss to Minnesota. Charlotte actually led 104-97 with less than a minute to go in regulation before imploding down the stretch. ... Walker (23.8 points, 5.1 assists) and Nicolas Batum (13.4 points, 6.9 rebounds, 5.6 assists) are key performers. ... Charlotte is 11th in the NBA in scoring (105.2 points) and 13th in points allowed (103.2).
About the Mavericks: It may be modest but Dallas has won two of its past four games. ... The Mavs opened this four-game homestand with Saturday’s 107-82 blowout victory over Chicago. The 25-point win represents the largest lead the Mavs have had at any point in any game this season. The previous largest lead was 13 points in a 94-87 loss to San Antonio on Nov. 30. ... Dwight Powell flourished against the Bulls, scoring a career-high 17 points and grabbing eight rebounds. It was his third double-digit scoring output over the past five games. ... Before fouling out against the Bulls, Andrew Bogut scored a season-high eight points and snatched a game-high 11 rebounds.
