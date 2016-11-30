Mavericks hope to end road woes at Charlotte

Mavericks at Hornets
6 p.m. Thursday, Spectrum Center,
Charlotte, N.C.
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, ESPN/1540 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 3-13; Hornets 10-8
About the Mavericks: Dallas is back on the road, where it is 1-9 and has spent of its time this season. The Mavericks’ lone victory away from home was a 109-97 win at the Los Angeles Lakers on Nov. 8. ... The Mavs are 0-2 on the last end of a back-to-back. ... Dirk Nowitzki didn’t make the trip to Charlotte. He also will miss Saturday’s home game against the Chicago Bulls as he continues to recover from his sprained right Achilles. ... After Thursday, the Mavs will play four consecutive home games. ... Entering Wednesday’s play, Harrison Barnes (20.8 ppg) leads the Mavs in scoring, Andrew Bogut (10.5 rpg) is the rebounding leader, and J.J. Barea (5.4 apg) leads in assists. ...
About the Hornets: Charlotte is in first place in the Southeast Division and has won two of its last three. ... The Hornets are coming off Tuesday’s 112-89 loss at home to the Detroit Pistons. ... Kemba Walker (24.2 ppg, 4.9 apg) fuels the Hornets’ offensive attack. ... With averages of 13.4 ppg, 6.7 rpg and 5.2 apg, Nicolas Batum has been a prolific all-around player. ... Cody Zeller (11.1 ppg, 5.8 rpg), Marco Belinelli (10.2 ppg) and Michael Kidd-Gilchrist (9.4 ppg, 7.22 rpg) also have been keys to the Hornets’ success.
