Staggering Mavs host surging Spurs in search of rare winning streak

Spurs at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM; KFLC/1270 AM (Spanish)
Records: Spurs 14-3; Mavericks 3-13
About the Spurs: Leaders of the Midwest Division, the Spurs have the NBA’s third-best record and only trail 16-2 Golden State for the best record in the West. ... Kawhi Leonard averages 24.8 points per game, 6.2 rebounds and 2.1 steals per game. He is the only NBA player averaging at least 20 points and two steals per game. ... Seagoville product LaMarcus Aldridge averages 18.4 points and 6.7 rebounds, and Patty Mills averages 11.2 points and shoots 42 percent from 3-point range. ... The Spurs also get solid production from Pau Gasol (11.1 points, 7.2 rebounds) and Tony Parker (10.3 points). ... The Spurs have won nine in a row and are the only team unbeaten (10-0) on the road. ... The Spurs defeated the Mavericks 96-91 on Nov. 21 in San Antonio when Leonard led all scorers with 24 points.
About the Mavericks: Fresh off Sunday’s 91-81 victory over the New Orleans Pelicans, the Mavericks will try to put together a winning streak for the second time this season. On Nov. 6 and 8, the Mavericks defeated Milwaukee (86-75 in overtime) and the Los Angeles Lakers (109-97) in consecutive games. ... Harrison Barnes averages 20.8 points and has scored 20 or more in nine games this season. ... Andrew Bogut collected 37 rebounds in 76 minutes over the past three games. ... This is the first game of a back-to-back which concludes Thursday in Charlotte. The Mavericks are 1-1 on the front end of a back-to-back. ... The Mavericks are last in the league in scoring (91.5 points) and last in defensive 3-point shooting (40.2 percent).
