Mavs return home to face Pelicans’ double-double threat Davis

Pelicans at Mavericks
6 p.m. Sunday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW Radio: ESPN/103.3 FM, KFLC/1270 AM (Sp.)
Records: Pelicans 6-11; Mavericks 2-13
About the Pelicans: After losing their first seven games, the Pelicans have won six of their last 10. That included winning four in a row, a streak broken Friday at Portland. ... Anthony Davis is second in the NBA in scoring (31.3), seventh in rebounding (10.8) and first in blocks (2.9). He averaged 33.5 points and 9.5 rebounds during the four-game win streak. ... Point guard Jru Holiday missed the first 12 games of the season so he could care for his wife, Lauren, who had surgery to remove a brain tumor just weeks after giving birth to the couple’s first child. Holiday had 21 points and seven assists in 23 minutes off the bench in his first game back. ... In five games this season Holiday is averaging 16.2 points and 6.6 assists.
About the Mavericks: They play eight of their next 10 games at home. ... The Mavs lost their eighth in a row in a 128-90 pounding in Cleveland. It was their seventh loss this season by 10 or more points. ... Injuries have forced the Mavs into using an NBA-high 11 starting lineups this season. Guard Devin Harris (sprained right big toe) has yet to play, but could return this week. ... This is the Mavs’ longest losing streak since dropping 15 in a row in the 1997-98 season.
