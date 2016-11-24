Skidding Mavericks go from fire to Cavaliers’ frying pan

1:24 Dallas Mavericks report with Dwain Price Pause

0:42 Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle, Harrison Barnes talk Dirk's return

1:14 Mavs Coach Rick Carlisle talks loss to Clippers

1:47 Check out the tailgating scene at AT&T Stadium before Cowboys/Redskins

2:07 Are the Dallas Cowboys still America's Team?

6:35 Denied meal at Chili's now veteran forced from home by threats

3:14 Police respond to noise complaint, get dance routine instead

2:22 Talkin' Cowboys: Clarence Hill and Charean Williams preview the season opener

1:10 You gotta believe in Dak Prescott, high school coaches say