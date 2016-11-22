NBA-worst Mavericks take on NBA-best Clippers in mismatch

Clippers at Mavericks
7:30 p.m. Wednesday, American Airlines Center, Dallas
TV: FSSW
Radio: ESPN 103.3 FM, ESPN/1540 AM (Spanish)
Records: Mavericks 2-11; Clippers 13-2
About the Clippers: Los Angeles has the NBA’s best record and is the only undefeated team on the road at 6-0. ... The Clippers are winning by an average of 13.3 points per game, the most in the league. ... Blake Griffin (21.9 ppg, 9.3 rpg), Chris Paul (18.4 ppg, 8.8 apg, 2.93 spg), J.J. Redick (15.4 ppg), Jamal Crawford (10.9 ppg) and DeAndre Jordan (10.8 ppg, 12.4 rpg, 1.6 bpg) fuel the Clippers.
About the Mavericks: Dallas returns home for one game before hitting the road to play at Cleveland on Friday. ... The Mavericks fell at San Antonio 96-91 Monday in sixth consecutive loss. They also own the NBA’s worst record. The only time the Mavs have had a worst record after 13 games was at 1-12 in 1981-82, 1992-93 and 1993-94. ...Harrison Barnes is second in the league in minutes played (38.1 mpg) and Wesley Matthews is tied for fourth (36.9 mpg). ... Barnes (21.2 ppg, 5.9 rpg) has been a welcome addition. ... In three games with the Mavs, Jonathan Gibson is averaging 14.7 ppg and shooting 46.4 percent from the field.
