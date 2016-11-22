Mavs’ spirits are not down, despite having the NBA’s worst record

One quick glance at the standings, and the Dallas Mavericks are owners of the worst record in the entire NBA at 2-11.
That disastrous record alone could be cause for the players’ spirits to be in a downward spiral. But according to coach Rick Carlisle, that’s not the case.
"We can all be digging ditches – seriously,’’ Carlisle said following Tuesday’s practice. "There’s a lot of other things we could be doing except coming to the gym every day and being able to compete in the best basketball league in the world.
"We’re doing a lot of good things and we are continuing to stress that to these guys that there are positives, and that to keep building on those. It’s going to continue to take hard work to get over the hump, but we’re going to get there, and some of it is health and some of it is getting these young guys better.’’
On the health front, forward Dirk Nowitzki has missed the past eight games with soreness in his right Achilles. Also, point guard Deron Williams has sat out seven of the past eight games with a strained left calf.
Guard Devin Harris has yet to play in a regular-season game this year after spraining his right great toe in the Oct. 21 preseason finale at Denver. In addition, guard J. J. Barea has missed the past three contests with a strained left calf.
And the status of center Andrew Bogut for Wednesday’s 7:30 p.m. contest against the Los Angeles Clippers at American Airlines Center hasn’t been determined yet. Bogut sat out Monday’s 96-91 road loss to the San Antonio Spurs with a sore right calf.
Although Carlisle said Nowitzki "seems to be doing better,’’ he isn’t sure if the 13-time All-Star will play against the Clippers.
"We’ll see how he feels in the morning,’’ Carlisle said. "I certainly hope that he’s getting close.
"He’s worked unbelievably hard to get to this point where he’s getting real close. I don’t know that he’s there, but I know that he’s very close.’’
Williams went through some full court work on Tuesday, but Carlisle wasn’t ready to declare whether he’s well enough to play.
"Deron’s situation is a little more up in the air,’’ Carlisle said. "The fact that he’s still out here shooting is a good sign, but I think talking to him would be a better gauge of things at this point.’’
As far as Bogut’s playing status against the Clippers is concerned, Carlisle said: "He was out here on the floor today for about an hour moving around and getting some work in. I think there a chance but I don’t want to say yes because I don’t know that.
Barea and Harris definitely won’t play against the Clippers, although Harris did some full-court work for the first time since the injury against Denver.
"If things continue to go well he could play possibly next week some time,’’ Carlisle said of Harris. "Possibly, but you’ve got to put the word ‘possibly’ in there.
"There’s a lot of things that have to go right. He’s been getting quite a bit of work in. It just hasn’t been like today where you’re going up and down and you’re doing things at full speed and it’s NBA speed type stuff.’’
Harris received some positive reviews when he saw a foot specialist while the Mavericks were in New York last week.
"I’ve been doing some one-on-one stuff, some live shooting, so it’s good to get on the court,’’ Harris said. "I’m progressing nicely.’’
