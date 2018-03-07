Kawhi Leonard speaks: Does he want to stay with Spurs for rest of his career?

It really doesn't look like the Dallas Mavericks are going to be able to add Kawhi Leonard to their roster anytime soon, if ever.

On Tuesday, when the Spurs forward was asked by a reporter if he wanted to finished his career with the franchise that drafted him, he responded: "Yeah, for sure."

The questions surrounding his future in San Antonio came as a result of multiple reports that alluded to friction between the organization and its best player.

“Everything was done as a group,” Leonard said. “I don’t feel like nothing was friction. I talked to Pop every day. He knew what the progressions were. He knew what I was doing the whole entire time, as well as the front office. We made a group decision, so it wasn’t me just going out and saying, ‘I’m going to go do this."

Leonard has only appeared in nine games this season due to an aggravated quad injury. But on Tuesday he indicated that he wants to get back on the court this season. Although, he has not set a target return date.