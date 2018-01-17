Two Rockets players suspended for entering Clippers' locker room in odd postgame incident

Less than 48 hours after four Houston Rockets players were accused of trying to force their way into the Los Angeles Clippers' locker room following a heated 113-102 loss, the NBA suspended two players following an investigation into the matter.

Rockets forward Trevor Ariza and guard Gerald Green were each suspended two games without pay Wednesday for entering the Los Angeles Clippers’ locker room to confront a player from the opposing team, according to Kiki VanDeWeghe, the NBA's executive vice president of basketball operations.

The incident occurred following Monday night's game at Staples Center.

VanDeWeghe stated in a news release that the league’s investigation, which included more than 20 interviews with executives, staff, coaches and players from both teams, as well as arena personnel, determined Ariza and Green entered the Clippers’ locker room immediately after the game.

VanDeWeghe said the pair engaged in a hostile, verbal altercation with several Clippers players.

The league’s investigation further concluded that Rockets players James Harden and Chris Paul did follow Ariza and Green into the corridor outside the locker room, but were there to defuse the situation. They will not face any disciplinary action from the league.

VandeWeghe said Ariza and Green will serve their suspensions during the Rockets next two games on Jan. 18 vs. Minnesota and Jan. 20 vs. Golden State.