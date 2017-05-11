Dallas Wings want to end the summer as playoff contenders

With a good mix of youth and experience, the Dallas Wings begin their second season in the Metroplex looking to be in the playoffs when the regular season closes in early September.

Dallas wrapped up its preseason schedule with an 80-75 win over Indiana on May 6, and set its 12-player roster by cutting veterans Erin Phillips, Tiffany Bias and Jordan Hooper this week. The Wings, 11-23 last season, will hit the road for the opener at 5 p.m. Sunday at the Phoenix Mercury.

The home opener is at 7 p.m. May 20 at College Park Center in Arlington against the Minnesota Lynx, a preseason title pick.

“Working toward a championship is what we’re looking at this year, especially with the chemistry of players that we have,” coach Fred Williams said.

Here’s a look at the top storylines for the upcoming season:

1. How far can Skylar Diggins-Smith carry the Wings?

The former Notre Dame All-American enters her fifth year in the league, and is hungry for a return trip to the postseason. Last summer was a long process for Diggins-Smith, who was coming back from a torn knee ligament the previous year. She suited up to begin the season but had to gradually make her way back into game shape. She started 25 games, played in 27 and averaged 13.1 points and 3.4 assists per game. Now 100 percent, Diggins-Smith is ready for the season to start. “It’s my fifth year, second in Dallas, and I want nothing more than to win a championship,” she said.

Dallas Wings guard Allisha Gray (15), forward Evelyn Akhator (9), forward Breanna Lewis (22), guard Kaela Davis (10) and guard Saniya Chong (12) are among the team rookies who were at Media Day on May 2 in Arlington. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

2. Will the rookies contribute?

Dallas was excited with its draft last month, taking three selections in the first 10 picks and five overall. This included South Carolina teammates and national champions Allisha Gray and Kaela Davis.

Gray, drafted No. 4 overall, averaged 16.5 points, 8.3 rebounds and 56.8 percent shooting in this year’s NCAA Tournament. She put up 18 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks in South Carolina’s 67-55 victory over Mississippi State in the title game.

Davis, the daughter of 13-year NBA player Antonio Davis, was selected No. 10 overall, and averaged 12.8 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists last season.

The Wings’ first pick was Kentucky forward Evelyn Akhator at No. 3 overall. She averaged 15.9 points and 10.8 rebounds per game and recorded 18 double-doubles for the Wildcats last season.

The Wings also got Kansas State 6-foot-5 center Breanna Lewis and Connecticut guard Saniya Chong. “I think we fulfilled our needs in the post area, getting size with Akhator, Lewis and Gray, and got balance in the front line,” Williams said on draft night.

6th The Wings ranked sixth last season with 82.6 points per game.

3. When will Aerial Powers return?

For at least the first month of the season, the Wings must find how to replace the energy forward Aerial Powers brought last summer as a rookie. Powers won’t be ready for the start of this season as she continues to rehab on a surgically repaired hip.

“I’m shooting for June to be 100 percent, but I’m kind of just being better than the day before,” Powers said.

Drafted No. 5 overall in the 2016 WNBA draft, Powers averaged 10.4 points and 2.7 rebounds per game and was named to the WNBA All-Rookie team.

Dallas Wings guard Skylar Diggins-Smith, right, talks with Basketball Hall of Famer Nancy Lieberman (l) at Media Day on May 2, 2017, in Arlington. Paul Moseley pmoseley@star-telegram.com

4. Will the Wings miss Odyssey Sims?

Sims, a former Baylor All-American and Irving MacArthur standout, was traded to Los Angeles in February for the fourth pick. She led the team last summer with 14 points and 3.9 assists per game.

Sims spent her first three years in the league with the Tulsa-Dallas franchise — appearing in 91 games. In 2015 in Tulsa, she averaged a career-high 20.1 points.

Picking up the slack will be Davis, Gray and Akhator with their spark, as well as Powers when she returns. Glory Johnson should be in for a big summer and is a good source for double-doubles — she recorded the league’s first 20-point, 20-rebound performance last summer against Phoenix (23 points, 22 rebounds).

“We brought in great players, we got great additions and this is the year that we’ll establish our identity for the future,” Diggins-Smith said.