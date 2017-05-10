Dallas Wings waive veteran guard Erin Phillips

The Dallas Wings announced on Wednesday that the team has waived veteran guard and two-time WNBA champion Erin Phillips.
Phillips, who enters her 10th year in the league, came over to Dallas in a trade with the Los Angeles Sparks last March for Riquna Williams and the fifth pick in the 2016 WNBA draft, which turned out to be Aerial Powers.
Last season, the Australia native started in 12 of 32 games and averaged 4.7 points, 1.2 rebounds, 1.2 assists and 14.6 minutes per game. She shot 43.8 percent from the field, 38.3 percent on 3-pointers and 90.6 percent from the free-throw line.
Phillips helped win championships with the Indiana Fever in 2012 and the Phoenix Mercury in 2014. She played for the Australian National team and won silver during the 2008 Beijing games - gold and bronze in the 2006 and 2014 world championships, respectively.
On Monday, Dallas announced it waived guard Tiffany Bias and forward Jordan Hooper.
Bias was signed in August and was re-signed to a one-year contract as a restricted free agent this offseason. She averaged 2.9 points in 6.4 minutes in 10 games last summer. Hooper had spent all four years with the Wings franchise. She averaged 3.7 points in 9.1 minutes per game and appeared in 32 of 34 games.
With the moves, the Wings are down to the 12-player limit and begin the regular season Sunday in Phoenix.
Comments