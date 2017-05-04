Basketball

May 04, 2017 12:47 PM

San Antonio Spurs’ Parker out for rest of playoffs with knee injury

By Roger Pinckney

rpinckney@star-telegram.com

The genius of coach Gregg Popovich will be severely tested after the San Antonio Spurs learned Thursday they will be without veteran point guard Tony Parker for the rest of the playoffs.

Parker, who was carried off the floor by teammates after being injured in Wednesday’s Game 2 victory against the Houston Rockets, has a ruptured left quadriceps tendon, the team announced. He will likely require surgery, according to multiple reports.

Parker’s loss puts more pressure on veterans Patty Mills and Manu Ginobili to direct the Spurs’ offense. Rookie guard Dejounte Murray, Kyle Anderson and Jonathan Simmons should get more of a chance to prove themselves as well.

Popovich will have to devise a strategy to lean on other players and to combat Rockets guard James Harden and their myriad offensive weapons.

The Spurs, who were blitzed 126-99 in Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals, rebounded behind Parker to win 121-96 Wednesday in San Antonio. Parker, who left the game with 8:52 remaining in the fourth quarter, finished with 18 points in 25 minutes to spark the bounce-back victory.

The series shifts to Houston on Friday for Game 3 (8:30 p.m., ESPN).

Parker, 34, had played in 221 career postseason games without missing one in 16 seasons with the Spurs.

Suggested for you

  Comments  

Videos

Mac Attack and Ice talk Mavs and Tanking

Mac Attack and Ice talk Mavs and Tanking 5:44

Mac Attack and Ice talk Mavs and Tanking
Mavericks F Harrison Barnes says Dirk is a top-five closer in NBA history 2:25

Mavericks F Harrison Barnes says Dirk is a top-five closer in NBA history
Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions 1:29

Dallas Mavericks Dancers 2016 auditions

View More Video

Sports Videos