Magic Johnson to headline Fort Worth’s black chamber luncheon

Basketball great Earvin “Magic” Johnson will be the keynote speaker for the Fort Worth Metropolitan Black Chamber of Commerce’s 37th annual luncheon on June 2.
The event will be from noon to 1:30 p.m. at the Hilton Hotel at 815 Main St. in downtown Fort Worth.
The event will honor young men who are part of the “My Brother’s Keeper” mentoring program that was established by former President Barack Obama in 2014. Johnson, who won five NBA titles as a player with the Los Angeles Lakers, was one of the initial co-chairmen of the program.
For ticket and sponsorship information, call the chamber at 817-871-6538 or visit online at fwmbcc.org.
