April 14, 2017 6:21 PM

Dallas Wings center Ruth Hamblin to sit out 2017 WNBA season

By Brian Gosset

bgosset@star-telegram.com

The Dallas Wings announced on Friday that second-year center Ruth Hamblin will sit out the 2017 WNBA season to train with and compete for a roster spot on the Canadian National Team as they try to qualify for the 2018 World Championships.

“We support Ruth in pursuing her life-long dream of representing her country in international competition,” Wings General Manager Greg Bibb said in a statement. “We wish her and her teammates the best as they train and begin the qualification process.”

Hamblin, a 2016 second-round draft pick out of Oregon State, played 20 games last summer and averaged 1.5 rebounds and 1.1 points per game.

Dallas will begin training camp on April 23.

