Dunbar’s Robert Hughes voted to Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame

Retired Fort Worth Dunbar coach Robert Hughes, the all-time winningest boys high school coach, was elected to the Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame on Saturday.
Hughes, 88, was in his third year as a finalist. His teams won 1,333 games and five state championships in 47 seasons at Fort Worth Dunbar and Fort Worth I.M. Terrell.
Hughes’ coaching career began at Fort Worth I.M. Terrell during the era of racial segregation. At Terrell, he won three Prairie View Interscholastic League championships. He then moved to Dunbar, where he won two UIL titles and built the Wildcats into one of the most consistent programs in the country.
Saturday’s honor represents the pinnacle award in basketball. Hughes has also served as head coach of the McDonald’s All-America Game West team in 2001, was named the NHSCA National High School Coach of the Year in 2003 and won the the Morgan Wootten Lifetime Achievement Award in 2010. He has been inducted into the Texas Basketball Hall of Fame (1993) and High School Basketball Hall of Fame (2003).
Joining Hughes in the Class of 2017 were Bill Self, Tracy McGrady, Rebecca Lobo, Jerry Krause, who died on March 21, George McGinnis, Tom Jernstedt, Nikos Galis, Zack Clayton and Mannie Jackson.
