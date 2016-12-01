Dallas Wings release 2017 WNBA schedule

The Dallas Wings, along with the WNBA, released the 2017 regular season schedule on Tuesday.
Dallas, entering its second season in the Dallas-Fort Worth area, will start the 2017 season on the road, May 14 when it faces the Phoenix Mercury, as part of the WNBA Tip-Off presented by Verizon.
The Wings, who went 11-23 last season, will then open their home schedule on May 20 at 7 p.m. against the three-time WNBA champion Minnesota Lynx at the College Park Center.
Dallas will host 2016 WNBA champion Los Angeles Sparks on June 9. The full season schedule can be seen here.
The Wings will have a seven-game road trip in August, facing all Eastern conference opponents, before ending the regular season at home, Sept. 3 against the New York Liberty.
