Watch former NFL standout Ed 'Too Tall' Jones meet IndyCar's Ed 'Too Fast' Jones

A couple world-class athletes named Ed Jones were at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Ed "Too Tall" Jones became a household name for his standout career as a defensive end with the Dallas Cowboys, as well as his pursuit of a professional boxing career in the middle of it.

Another Ed Jones is a rising star in IndyCar, being named the series’ rookie of the year in last season.

Both took part in a pre-race news conference before the DXC Technology 600 and had some fun. The race car driver was dubbed "Too Fast" Jones.

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

"Too Fast" remembered learning about "Too Tall" as a youngster moving up the racing ranks, as his parents built him a website and kept finding out about the former NFL standout.

"It's great to finally meet him," "Too Fast" said.

Added "Too Tall" Jones: "I really admire watching him race."

The highlight may have been a photo op afterward.

"Too Tall," standing at 6-foot-9, was literally head-and-shoulders taller than "Too Fast."