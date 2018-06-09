"Too Fast" meets "Too Tall"

When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com
When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com
When Verizon IndyCar driver Ed Jones first got into racing, whenever his parents typed his name on the internet they got that "other" Ed Jones, the feared Dallas Cowboys defensive lineman from the 70's and 80's. David Kent dkent@star-telegram.com

Texas Motor Speedway

Watch former NFL standout Ed 'Too Tall' Jones meet IndyCar's Ed 'Too Fast' Jones

By Drew Davison

ddavison@star-telegram.com

June 09, 2018 07:53 PM

A couple world-class athletes named Ed Jones were at Texas Motor Speedway on Saturday.

Ed "Too Tall" Jones became a household name for his standout career as a defensive end with the Dallas Cowboys, as well as his pursuit of a professional boxing career in the middle of it.

Another Ed Jones is a rising star in IndyCar, being named the series’ rookie of the year in last season.

Both took part in a pre-race news conference before the DXC Technology 600 and had some fun. The race car driver was dubbed "Too Fast" Jones.

"Too Fast" remembered learning about "Too Tall" as a youngster moving up the racing ranks, as his parents built him a website and kept finding out about the former NFL standout.

"It's great to finally meet him," "Too Fast" said.

Added "Too Tall" Jones: "I really admire watching him race."

The highlight may have been a photo op afterward.

"Too Tall," standing at 6-foot-9, was literally head-and-shoulders taller than "Too Fast."

Related stories from Fort Worth Star Telegram

  Comments  