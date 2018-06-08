How Frenchman Simon Pagenaud has become TMS' darling this weekend

TMS always puts on great show, IndyCar's Simon Pagenaud says IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud has never won at Texas Motor Speedway, but he feels good going into Saturday's race. In fact, the Frenchman will feel somewhat as a hometown favorite given his car sponsor. Drew Davison ×

SHARE COPY LINK IndyCar driver Simon Pagenaud has never won at Texas Motor Speedway, but he feels good going into Saturday's race. In fact, the Frenchman will feel somewhat as a hometown favorite given his car sponsor. Drew Davison