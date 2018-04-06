Kurt Busch is pole-sitter after weather-shortened qualifying at TMS

Kurt Busch will start on the pole for the third time in his career at Texas Motor Speedway.
Busch benefited from a weather-shortened qualifying Friday and got the top spot for Sunday's Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series O'Reilly Auto Parts 500. The race is scheduled to start at 1 p.m. Sunday.
Drivers completed only the first round of qualifying before NASCAR delayed for lightning in the area. After an approximate 40-minute wait and with weather still in the area, NASCAR called qualifying and set the field based on Round 1 results.
Busch had the fastest qualifying lap at 197.368 mph.
"It was a unique situation with just having the one round," Busch said. "The thought that weather was out in the area, it hadn’t crossed our minds, but yet you’ve got to play all through rounds as smart as you can. We went a little bit aggressive on that first round and it paid off."
Busch started on the pole in Texas last fall and finished ninth. He also held the pole position in the spring 2015 race and finished 14th.
It became a banner day for Busch and his Stewart-Haas Racing teammates. Kevin Harvick, who won here last fall, will start second (197.116 mph), and Clint Bowyer will start third (196.829 mph).
Ryan Blaney of Team Penske will start fourth followed by Denny Hamlin, Martin Truex Jr., Joey Logano, Kyle Busch and Jimmie Johnson.
