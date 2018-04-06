Lightning threat puts NASCAR Cup qualifying on hold at Texas Motor Speedway

Lightning in the area has delayed Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series qualifying at Texas Motor Speedway.
The Friday qualifying session completed one round before NASCAR decided to put it on hold at approximately 5:04 p.m. It's unknown how long the delay could take.
Cup qualifying is the only scheduled event on the main racing surface remaining Friday. The Tony Stewart presents the Vankor Texas Sprint Car Nationals (ASCS Sprint cars) is scheduled to start at 7 p.m. tonight at the TMS' dirt track.
If qualifying is called, the drivers would line up based on their Round 1 results. Kurt Busch is the current leader followed by Kevin Harvick, Clint Bowyer, Ryan Blaney and Denny Hamlin.
Jimmie Johnson is currently ninth and joked that he'd be OK if the qualifying session was called.
"I'm in the top-10, let it rain," Johnson joked in a TV interview.
The O'Reilly Auto Parts 500 is scheduled to run at 1 p.m. Sunday.
