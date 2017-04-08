Burleson baker makes cake worthy for “The King” Richard Petty

Erika Bridges jumped at the opportunity to build a cake for NASCAR legend Richard Petty.
Bridges had done work with Texas Motor Speedway in the past, and didn’t hesitate to sign on board when the track reached out to her about building a cake for Petty’s 80th birthday.
Bridges’ son, 11-year-old Brant, is an avid NASCAR fan.
“It was really all because my son is so into NASCAR, he lives and breathes it,” Bridges said. “And of course with Richard Petty being ‘The King’ of all racing, my son couldn’t believe it. So it’s very cool to do it and it’s an honor and a compliment to be asked.”
Petty turns 80 in July and several tracks are giving him an early celebration. After all, he’s an icon in the sport with seven championships.
Bridges, who owns Confections in Cake based out of Burleson, had her work cut out to design a cake that would feed about 200 and provide the necessary pop for a racing legend.
She hit the nail on the head with a 3D cake profiling Petty’s bust with his trademark cowboy hat.
“On something like this, I’m doing my best to exceed their expectations,” Bridges said.
