NASCAR Xfinity driver Bubba Wallace: Win is coming soon

1:20 NASCAR stars do their rendition of Deep in the Heart of Texas Pause

2:23 Dale Earnhardt Jr. on Texas Motor Speedway: You never forget your first win

1:16 NASCAR driver Bubba Wallace: We're going to win soon

1:13 Trump border wall design unveiled by Fort Worth firm

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting

0:31 Arlington Police's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 6

1:46 Sam Dyson doesn't mince words after allowing five runs in ninth Wednesday