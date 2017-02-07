Texas Motor Speedway’s repave, re-profile project ahead of pace

2:29 Injured officer released from hospital Pause

1:09 Texas Motor Speedway track gets repaved

0:52 Remains found in shallow grave identified as missing college student Zuzu Verk

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

1:02 Police horses line dance before Super Bowl in Houston

6:04 Finding Bonnie and Clyde in Dallas

1:42 Meacham Airport opens new administration building

5:13 Mark Cuban: AT&T, Time Warner merger needed for competition with major tech companies

1:12 Man's best friend also becomes man's best colleague