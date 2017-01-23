NASCAR dramatically changes racing format to make every lap matter

NASCAR is dramatically changing its format for the upcoming season, cutting every race into stages that reward points in hopes of make every lap matter.
The overhaul announced Monday assigns three stages to every race. The top 10 drivers at the end of Stage 1 and Stage 2 will be awarded points on a 10-through-1 scale. The third portion of the race will be for the overall victory, and although traditional point scoring will be applied for that stage, the win will be worth 40 points. The rest of the field will be scored on a 35 to 2 scale, and positions 36th to 40 will only receive 1 point.
All points accumulated through the 26-race regular season can be used in the 10-race playoff, which will no longer be called “The Chase.”
“The thing I like best about the decision NASCAR is making is that it is a minor tweak,” said Eddie Gossage, president of Texas Motor Speedway in Fort Worth, which hosts two NASCAR Cup races each year. “It doesn’t really change the race for the purist that just wanted to see a 334-lap, 500-mile race here at Texas.
“This doesn’t change anything in that concept. It just means you’re going to have to race harder all day long and what fan won’t like that?”
Gossage said what it means for a driver “is that you are going to have racing throughout the day. ... You’ve got to race hard the first 100 laps, race hard through those second 100 laps and then for the finish, of course, you’re always running hard. It’s going to make it better for the fans.”
The Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series races at TMS this year are the O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 on April 9 and the AAA Texas 500 on Nov. 5.
Other points changes:
▪ The winner of the first two stages of each race will receive one playoff point, and the race winner will receive five playoff points. Each playoff point will be added to the driver total at the start of the playoffs.
▪ All playoff points will carry through to the end of the third round of the playoffs. The four title contenders will race straight-up in the season finale for the title.
▪ The exhibition duels during Speedweeks at Daytona next month will now be worth 10 points to the two race winners.
The new format begins with the Feb. 26 season-opening Daytona 500.
“It’s been really interesting because everyone has been at the table contributing, discussing, debating and ironing out this format change,” Gossage said. “Not only NASCAR, but they were asking for a lot of help and buy-in from drivers, team owners, track owners and operators, some sponsors, some manufacturers and all have been at the table representing the sport and I think that is a good way to do things.”
This reports includes material from The Associated Press.
