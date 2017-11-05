Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Texas AAA 500 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Texas AAA 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram
Kevin Harvick celebrates in Victory Lane after winning the Texas AAA 500 at Texas Motor Speedway. Bob Booth Special to the Star-Telegram

NASCAR & Auto Racing

Harvick wins at Texas, clinches spot in Championship 4

Star-Telegram

November 05, 2017 6:04 PM

Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex with 10 laps remaining to capture the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and clinch a berth in the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.

Truex, who led a race-high 107 laps, finished second. Denny Hamlin was third, Matt Kenseth fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth. Truex is also in the final four, based on points, with the final spot to be decided next week at Phoenix..

Jimmie Johnson finished 27th and three laps down. He is going for a record eighth title.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Race car goes airborne

    Joey Stephens (No. 97j) and Randall Zilka (No. 235) were involved in a SportMod wreck during their heat race for the Kennedale Speedway Park 10th Annual Showdown. No serious injuries

Race car goes airborne

Race car goes airborne 1:40

Race car goes airborne
KSP Sprint car crash 1:33

KSP Sprint car crash
Texas Motor Speedway introduces its own craft beer 2:05

Texas Motor Speedway introduces its own craft beer

View More Video