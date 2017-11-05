Harvick wins at Texas, clinches spot in Championship 4

Kevin Harvick passed Martin Truex with 10 laps remaining to capture the AAA Texas 500 on Sunday at Texas Motor Speedway and clinch a berth in the Championship 4 in the NASCAR Cup Series Playoffs.
Truex, who led a race-high 107 laps, finished second. Denny Hamlin was third, Matt Kenseth fourth and Brad Keselowski fifth. Truex is also in the final four, based on points, with the final spot to be decided next week at Phoenix..
Jimmie Johnson finished 27th and three laps down. He is going for a record eighth title.
