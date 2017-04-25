NASCAR star Dale Earnhardt Jr. to retire at end of season

Dale Earnhardt Jr. will retire at the end of the season after more than 600 Cup Series races, Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday.
Earnhardt, in his 18th season, has been voted NASCAR’s most popular driver for 14 consecutive seasons. Earnhardt is a two-time Dayton 500 champion but has never won a Cup Series title. He won his first of 26 Cup victories in 2000 at Texas Motor Speedway.
Earnhardt, 42, who was married during the off-season, missed the last 18 races of the 2016 season with concussion-like symptoms.
He will be joined by Hendrick Motorsports owner Rick Hendrick during a press conference Tuesday afternoon. The two started talking about Earnhardt’s retirement on March 29, days after his 600th Cup Series start at Fontana.
Earnhardt is the latest big name to walk away from the sport. Jeff Gordon retired in 2015 and Tony Stewart followed in 2016.
“I only race cars ‘cause it’s fun,” Earnhardt said in March during Texas Motor Speedway’s media day in Dallas.
“I just enjoy working with my team and my guys, the camaraderie and the friendships. I just enjoy the relationships and friendships and that’s why I drive. Obviously we’ve got a big fan base that has a lot of fun when we do well, so you’d like to be out there and run well while you’re doing it.”
