Fans’ guide to NASCAR race weekend at Texas Motor Speedway

5:03 Clarence Hill: a conversation on Tony Romo with Dallas Cowboy Greg Ellis Pause

1:46 Sam Dyson doesn't mince words after allowing five runs in ninth Wednesday

2:31 Manager Jeff Banister says Sam Dyson will stay Rangers closer

1:38 Cole Hamels pitched well, but Indians rally for sweep

0:32 World number one golfer Dustin Johnson withdraws from the Master's

0:52 Dustin Johnson wins the 2016 U.S. Open at Oakmont

11:30 Two views of Jacqueline Craig's arrest: See the bodycam and cell phone videos side-by-side

0:31 Tarrant County's 10 Most Wanted Criminals, April 5

1:06 Tony Romo trading in football career for broadcasting