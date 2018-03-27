Nearly 80,000 watch Croatia edge Mexico in World Cup tuneup at AT&T Stadium

The Mexican National Team brought with it a weather system that dumped abundant blessings of springtime on Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday.

Fortunately, Mexico and Croatia didn’t have to worry about the conditions in an international friendly. Sports host extraordinaire Jerry Jones had the accommodations covered, literally, at AT&T Stadium with the added bonus of his superb southern hospitality.

To no surprise, the stadium was the ideal place for more than 70,000 El Tri soccer partygoers, who washed out a small contingent of Croatia fans by singing along pregame to cultural favorites and belting out a stirring rendition of the Bocanegra’s and Nuno’s El Himno Nacional Mexicano.

It was better than a Bon Jovi concert, and made a Dallas Cowboys crowd seem a sleepy-eyed Sunday drive along an old, little-used country road in comparison.

In the end, however, the electricity supplied by a sellout crowd of 79,123 did nothing help Mexico’s Juan Carlos Osorio alleviate his dampened spirits.

The coach and manager didn’t quite get the game he wanted, a World Cup tuneup against a team that resembled first-game Group F opponent Germany on June 17 in Russia.

That went out the door when the Croats left Luka Modric and Mario Mandzukic back in Europe. Osorio played his top line, which might have come at a price, and hoped to get a look at as many as 23 players, though that didn’t happen.

That turned out not to mean El Tri wasn’t tested. Croatia defeated El Tri 1-0. Captain Ivan Rakitic converted a penalty kick, zipping a shot pat Guillermo Ochoa at the 62-minute mark.

Croatia enjoyed a shots-on-goal advantage of 4-3.

“We use two or three items when making decisions as to who to compete against,” Osario said earlier this month. “In this particular case, we think that Croatia, like Bosnia, Serbia, they all tend to play an elaborated type of football.

“That means long sequences of passes and control of the game, basically, are through possession of the football. We identify ourselves with that type of football and obviously with different types of players they try to play like Germany, like Argentina, Brazil.”

Croatia manager Zlatko Dalic used a friendly last week against Peru essentially as his final tuneup. Ivan Perisic and Marcelo Brozovic also stayed back.

Moreover, Osorio lost center-back Nestor Araujo to what officials termed a left knee injury. He was transported to a hospital for presumably a more thorough exam.

Dalik’s decision to sit key pieces wasn’t the only source of international intrigue.

El Tri midfielder Jonathan Gonzalez was also on hand, expected to get a last look before Osorio makes his final cuts for the team that travels to Russia in search of a first Mexican World Cup title.

Gonzalez, 18, set off somewhat of a cold war between U.S. Soccer Federation, already snippy after missing out on the World Cup, and the Mexican federation. Gonzalez was born in Santa Rosa, Calif., but possessed dual citizenship.

He took advantage of that status to choose the Mexican national team over the United States’, believing that though he lived in the land of the free and home of the brave, the land of Juarez was a better home for his soccer ambitions.

“It’s a delicate matter,” Osorio said a few weeks ago. “It is a family matter. The player and his parents should make the decision. We had a good conversation with him and his family. I strongly suggested that the decision was theirs, not mine, not the Mexican federation’s. There will be cases where the answer will be the other way around [when a Mexican-American choose the States]. At the end of the day, I strongly believe it is the happiness of the boy that counts most.”