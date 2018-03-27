Mexico-Croatia soccer match a sellout at 80,000-seat AT&T Stadium. More expected

The state record for the largest crowd to see a soccer match in Texas might be in jeopardy.
Tonight's Mexico vs. Croatia World Cup friendly match at AT&T Stadium in Arlington is officially a sellout, officials announced Tuesday afternoon.
That means 80,000-plus fans will be attending the match.
There likely will be many more fans because a limited number of standing room only tickets for the various standing room areas are now on sale only at the stadium ticket office.
The state record is 84,876 that was set on May 31, 2014, when Mexico beat Ecuador 3-1 in a friendly match at AT&T Stadium.
Because of the crowd, fans are urged to arrive early.
Parking lots open at 4:30 p.m. and stadium doors open at 7 p.m.
The match is scheduled for 8:30 p.m.
A reminder, no umbrellas are allowed in the stadium. The game will be televised nationally in the United States by UniMás, Univision Deportes Network and FS1, and broadcast on Fútbol de Primera radio network.
