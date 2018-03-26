Mexico National Team's passionate soccer fans are ready to take over Arlington

They're everywhere.

You can see them at the mall, in restaurants, and just about any place between Dallas and Fort Worth.

Most are wearing green jerseys, but there are some white jerseys sprinkled in too. There are even some retro red, white and green jerseys.

Who are they?

They're fans of the Mexican National Team — and they love their team.

The Mexican National Team will play Croatia on Tuesday at 8:30 p.m. at AT&T Stadium in Arlington as part of its preparation for the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

Croatia also qualified for the World Cup. Both teams are expected have their top rosters for the tune-up match.

The game and fans are also good for business.

Thomas Fonseca, who works at Soccer City in Arlington, says there's been a spike in business.

"Mexico. Adults and children," Fonseca said. "Mexico jerseys. The green ones. That's the home color."

Fonseca pointed to the green Mexico jerseys that were prominently displaced on the rack. There were others, but the obvious push are the green jerseys because they are the traditional home jerseys.

What makes Mexico fans so rabid about their team?

"Mexico has been known just for good boxing, but now Mexico has good players, a good soccer squad," said Jesus Hernandez, a fan of the team. "Fans normally come out because they're passionate about the game. It's a good past time. It's a way that family spends time together."

Mexican National Soccer Team Coach Juan Carlos Osorio discuses developments of the US men’s national team as it relates to his program in preparation for the 2018 World Cup. McClatchytengel@star-telegram.com

Croatia has faced Mexico five times, winning three. They won matches in 1992, 1999 and 2017. Mexico beat Croatia in Japan during the 2002 and 2014 FIFA World Cups.





Their most recent match was last year at the Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum, with Croatia winning 2-1.

Mexico will be the top-ranked team from CONCACAF to play in World Cup, which will be held June 14 through July 15 in Russia.

But back to the Mexico fans and their super-hyped support.

"Three-fourths of the players now have been playing international. Some of the defenders have been champions for the Mexican Leagues. They've grown as a team," Hernandez said. "It looks like their confidence has really built up.

"Before, Mexico was always known as a small team compared to the European teams. Now that these guys have some experience under their belt, they've gotten more confident. They know they're not going to go without a fight."

Miguel Pena was at AT&T Stadium on Monday to purchase three tickets.

"They're a good team," Pena said. "Good players."

This will mark Mexico’s seventh visit to AT&T Stadium, where it has a 5-0-1 record. The squad last played there against Argentina as part of its 2015 U.S. Tour. That event drew 82,559 to AT&T Stadium.

In 2014, Mexico beat Ecuador in a friendly match-up that drew 84,876 to AT&T Stadium, the largest soccer crowd in Texas history.

The USA National Team didn't qualify for the World Cup so the Mexican National Team will likely pick up some American fans en route to Russia.

"I wouldn't be surprised if the stadium is filled," Fonseca said. "90,000? Yeah."

Hernandez said the Mexican fans will go anywhere to see their team. Proximity makes AT&T Stadium a good fit.

But what about Russia?

"You'll see in Russia, a big fan base of Mexican people following their teams. They are willing to go to extremes to be with their team," Hernandez said.





The World Cup is one of the biggest events in sports and soccer is considered by many as the No. 1 sport in the world.

"Absolutely," Fonseca said. "That's a fact."





Any predictions for the World Cup?





"Mexico is going to be among the finalists if they play with pride and play as a team. Everybody knows that," Hernandez said. "One player doesn't win a championship. It's the team that wins it.

"If Mexico doesn't win it, it's hard to say that Brazil will win just because Neymar (foot injury) has been a little tweaked. A team to be reckoned with is Germany."