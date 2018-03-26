Mexico-Croatia match might be trial run for 2026 World Cup in Dallas-Fort Worth

The Mexican national soccer team’s U.S. tour makes a stop in Arlington at AT&T Stadium on Tuesday.

Mexico will face Croatia in an international friendly and World Cup preview at 8:30 p.m.

El Tri’s appearance will give Mexican fans here a chance to hail their football heroes as well as prepare the team for a run at the country’s first World Cup title in June in Russia. Mexico is ranked No. 17 in the FIFA rankings. Croatia is No. 15. Both teams’ top players are expected to be here.

“We feel like they are one of the top team,” said Mexico manager Juan Carlos Osario, in town last month to promote the match. “It’s no surprise to anybody that they are ranked No. 15 of FIFA. I believe they higher the competition there is the best for preparation. Croatia is going be a very difficult team.”

The game could also be a trial run for the United States, and Dallas and Fort Worth in particular, whose football fans are still wringing their hands over the inglorious failure of making the World Cup field.

The game will be an opportunity for AT&T Stadium to showcase its viability as a potential host of the 2026 World Cup. The North Texas región – identified as “Dallas” – has been included as an official host city in the united bid of Canada, Mexico and the United States to host the mega-sporting event eight years from now.

The bid is U.S. centric. In all 23 cities, but only three in Mexico and three in Canada, are on the list of potential host sites. Dallas hosted games in the 1994 World Cup.

There are expected to be problems, and not simply because soccer in the U.S. is as lucky as Charles Darnay. The source of the issues: politics.

The U.S. went all out for the 2022 World Cup, anointing Bill Clinton as honorary chairman. The former president traveled the world with notable associates Brad Pitt, Morgan Freeman, Arnold Schwarzenegger and Spike Lee making the U.S. case to FIFA.

Perhaps FIFA had something against The Curious Case of Benjamin Button.

The U.S. lost out to Qatar in a decision that reportedly enraged Clinton.

Perhaps that’s the competitive culture missing from the U.S. National Team. In the end, the failed bid likely had nothing to do with Brad Pitt’s cinematic shortfalls. Though the heat alone might be reason enough to stage a boycott, allegations emerged that Qatar’s best argument for hosting were under-the-table payments totaling $5 million.





Money speaks sense in a language all nations understand, it has been said.

Then there’s the FBI, which since has been on FIFA like a mockingbird on a June bug. In 2015, the U.S. Justice Department unsealed a 47-count indictment, charging 14, including nine FIFA defendants, with racketeering, wire fraud and money laundering conspiracies, “among other offenses, in connection with the defendants’ participation in a 24-year scheme to enrich themselves through the corruption of international soccer.”

There is also the issue of President Donald Trump and his policies, although the FIFA said it is not a concern.

“Look, this is not geopolitics,” U.S. Soccer Federation President Carlos Cordeiro said in a conference call last week. “We're talking about football and what fundamentally at the end of the day, what's the best interests of football and our footballing community, and we've had no backlash. We're very focused on the merits of our bid.”





The answer, of course, demonstrated either a gross lack of knowledge or a complete misunderstanding of recent history.