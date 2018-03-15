Dallas hosting the World Cup? It could happen in 2026

Dallas has been included as an official host city candidate in the United Bid of Canada, Mexico, and the United States to host the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

The United Bid announced its list of 23 host city candidates from the three countries that will be included in the Bid Book earlier today, according to a news release from the Dallas Sports Commission.

“Dallas is honored to be named an official Candidate Host City for the 2026 FIFA World Cup,” said Monica Paul, Executive Director of the Dallas Sports Commission. “Dallas had a great experience as a host in 1994 and we have developed into one of the top areas in the country for soccer, evident with the success of FC Dallas, the history of the Dr Pepper Dallas Cup, and the opening of the National Soccer Hall of Fame in October at Toyota Stadium in Frisco.

"Our central location in the U.S., our two major airports in DFW International and Love Field, along with our great facilities in AT&T Stadium, Fair Park and Cotton Bowl Stadium, and Toyota Stadium make Dallas an ideal location to host.”

That statement also said that if Dallas was selected, the games World Cup matches would be played at AT&T Stadium in Arlington.

If the 2026 FIFA World Cup is awarded to the United Bid, FIFA will select up to 16 host cities from the proposed slate of 23. Here is the full list of candidates from the U.S., Mexico and Canada:

United States: Atlanta, Baltimore, Boston, Cincinnati, Dallas, Denver, Houston, Kansas City, Los Angeles, Miami, Nashville, New York/New Jersey, Orlando, Philadelphia, San Francisco Bay Area, Seattle, Washington DC

Canada: Edmonton, Montréal, Toronto.

Mexico: Guadalajara, Mexico City, Monterrey.