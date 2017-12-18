The Mexican National Team will make a stop at AT&T Stadium on March 27, 2018, before going to the World Cup in Russia.
The Mexican National Team will make a stop at AT&T Stadium on March 27, 2018, before going to the World Cup in Russia. Patrick Gorski Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports
The Mexican National Team will make a stop at AT&T Stadium on March 27, 2018, before going to the World Cup in Russia. Patrick Gorski Patrick Gorski-USA TODAY Sports

Soccer

Do you want to see Mexico’s World Cup team in Arlington? Get your tickets now

By David Humphrey

dchumphrey@star-telegram.com

December 18, 2017 01:27 AM

UPDATED December 22, 2017 12:05 PM

Mexico will be the top-ranked team from CONCACAF to play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.

As part of their preparation, they’ll have U.S. Tour visits in Texas and California.

One of their Texas stops will be at AT&T Stadium on March 27. The opponent will be determined later.

Tickets for the U.S. Tour matches are on sale now to the general public via MexTour.org, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

This will mark Mexico’s seventh visit to AT&T Stadium, where it has a 5-0-1. The squad last played there against Argentina as part of its 2015 U.S. Tour.

Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey has a video message to help promote the event. Click here.

The annual Mexican National Team U.S. Tour matches have become one of the most popular events in the sport, with an average of approximately 50,000 fans per game throughout the years.

The Mexico team will also play at Santa Clara’s Levi Stadium on March 23 and in San Antonio’s Alamodome stadium on Jan. 31. The opponents for the matches at Alamodome Stadium will be Bosnia and Herzegovina.

2018 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour

Date

Opponent

Venue

City

Time (ET) / Result

Tickets / Attendance

TV/Radio

Jan. 31

Bosnia and Herzegovina

Alamodome

San Antonio, TX

TBD

Click Here For Tickets

TV: TBD ; Radio: Fútbol de Primera

March 23

To be determined

Levi’s Stadium

Santa Clara, CA

TBD

Click Here For Tickets

TV: TBD ; Radio: Fútbol de Primera

March 27

to be determined

AT&T Stadium

Arlington, TX

TBD

Click Here For Tickets

TV: TBD ; Radio: Fútbol de Primera

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Fort Worth Vaqueros host first-ever playoff game

    Fort Worth Vaqueros FC hosted its first-ever playoff game on Wednesday, and hopes that 2017's success will positively impact the club's long-term future.

Fort Worth Vaqueros host first-ever playoff game

Fort Worth Vaqueros host first-ever playoff game 2:14

Fort Worth Vaqueros host first-ever playoff game
John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game 2:04

John Stephen Jones sets passing record for state title game
Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium 0:29

Hugs and smiles abound for Jones family at AT&T Stadium

View More Video