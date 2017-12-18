Do you want to see Mexico’s World Cup team in Arlington? Get your tickets now

Mexico will be the top-ranked team from CONCACAF to play in the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia.
As part of their preparation, they’ll have U.S. Tour visits in Texas and California.
One of their Texas stops will be at AT&T Stadium on March 27. The opponent will be determined later.
Tickets for the U.S. Tour matches are on sale now to the general public via MexTour.org, Ticketmaster.com or by calling 1-800-745-3000.
This will mark Mexico’s seventh visit to AT&T Stadium, where it has a 5-0-1. The squad last played there against Argentina as part of its 2015 U.S. Tour.
Dallas Cowboys kicker Dan Bailey has a video message to help promote the event. Click here.
The annual Mexican National Team U.S. Tour matches have become one of the most popular events in the sport, with an average of approximately 50,000 fans per game throughout the years.
The Mexico team will also play at Santa Clara’s Levi Stadium on March 23 and in San Antonio’s Alamodome stadium on Jan. 31. The opponents for the matches at Alamodome Stadium will be Bosnia and Herzegovina.
2018 Mexican National Team U.S. Tour
Date
Opponent
Venue
City
Time (ET) / Result
Tickets / Attendance
TV/Radio
Jan. 31
Bosnia and Herzegovina
Alamodome
San Antonio, TX
TBD
TV: TBD ; Radio: Fútbol de Primera
March 23
To be determined
Levi’s Stadium
Santa Clara, CA
TBD
TV: TBD ; Radio: Fútbol de Primera
March 27
to be determined
AT&T Stadium
Arlington, TX
TBD
TV: TBD ; Radio: Fútbol de Primera
