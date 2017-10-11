United States’ Matt Besler, squats on the pitch after losing 2-1 against Trinidad and Tobago during a 2018 World Cup qualifying soccer match in Couva, Trinidad on Tuesday, Oct. 10. The U.S. loss and was eliminated from the World Cup for the first time since 1986.
Soccer

These comic takes laugh off U.S. soccer sadness

By Stefan Stevenson

October 11, 2017 12:21 PM

Sometimes we have to laugh to keep from crying.

The U.S. men’s national soccer team defeat Tuesday night left them out of the 2018 World Cup but gave us ample comedy on social media.

It’s a brutal blow for the sport in America, which will miss the Cup for the first time since 1986. The hot, snarky and hysterical takes on Twitter quickly came in, including from our own C.J. Nitkowski, who fooled a bunch of gullible people on Twitter when he joked that it was unfair that the U.S. had to play against two teams. He was referencing, tongue in cheek, Trinidad and Tobago, the country that beat the U.S. 2-1. Score one for C.J., who was inundated with confused reactions from many who missed the joke.

Mostly, though, the joke was on the men’s soccer team. A sample of the reaction:

Stefan Stevenson: 817-390-7760, @StevensonFWST

