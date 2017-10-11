These comic takes laugh off U.S. soccer sadness

Sometimes we have to laugh to keep from crying.
The U.S. men’s national soccer team defeat Tuesday night left them out of the 2018 World Cup but gave us ample comedy on social media.
It’s a brutal blow for the sport in America, which will miss the Cup for the first time since 1986. The hot, snarky and hysterical takes on Twitter quickly came in, including from our own C.J. Nitkowski, who fooled a bunch of gullible people on Twitter when he joked that it was unfair that the U.S. had to play against two teams. He was referencing, tongue in cheek, Trinidad and Tobago, the country that beat the U.S. 2-1. Score one for C.J., who was inundated with confused reactions from many who missed the joke.
If fairness to the #USMNT, how are they expected to beat two countries at once? They should change that rule.— CJ Nitkowski (@CJNitkowski) October 11, 2017
Mostly, though, the joke was on the men’s soccer team. A sample of the reaction:
Embarrassing #USMNT pic.twitter.com/6okWNc8wwI— Postseason Ike (@thecinco_5) October 11, 2017
(Working up hilarious take about how #USMNT could still win 2018 World Cup with help from the Electoral College. It's gonna be a good one)— Eric Stangel (@EricStangel) October 11, 2017
#USMNT eliminated from World Cup contention like... pic.twitter.com/KsywoYdSMg— Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) October 11, 2017
What is more disrespectful to the American Flag - kneeling at an @NFL game or going down like the #USMNT soccer team?— DaltontheCooler (@Dalton_NYU) October 11, 2017
